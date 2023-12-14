Prosecutors say NYC courthouse fire suspect burned papers with complaints about criminal justice

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say the man charged with setting a small fire at the New York courthouse hosting former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial burned papers bearing complaints about the criminal justice system. The 38-year-old man was arraigned Thursday on attempted arson and reckless endangerment charges. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney. The incident Wednesday forced an evacuation of the building hours after testimony wrapped up in Trump’s trial. There is no indication the two events were related. Prosecutors say the man set ablaze papers with various criticisms of the criminal justice system written on them.

