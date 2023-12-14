Serbia’s Vucic seeks to reassert populist dominance in elections this weekend

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is pushing to reassert his populist party’s dominance in this weekend’s parliamentary and local election in the troubled eastern European country following a turbulent year that has shaken the government’s popularity. The vote on Sunday pits the governing Serbian Progressive Party against opposition groups that are trying to undermine the firm grip on power that the populists have held since 2012. Observers ahead of the election have reported pressure on voters by the populist authorities, along with a campaign of fearmongering and abuse of public offices and institutions.

