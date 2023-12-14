With death toll rising, Kenyan military evacuates people from flood-hit areas

MANDERA, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s military continued efforts Thursday to evacuate hundreds of people trapped by raging floods that have hit many parts of the East African country. Floods have killed at least 170 and displaced more than 600,000 since the onset of heavy rains in November, according to the Red Cross, which is helping to coordinate rescue efforts. Northern Kenya has been worst affected, with tens of thousands of people there losing livestock, farmland and homes due to the floods described by aid groups as the worst in 100 years. Kenya’s meteorological department has warned that heavy rains will continue into the new year. It is urging people living in lowlands and flood-prone areas to evacuate.

