515 injured in a Beijing rail collision as heavy snow hits the Chinese capital

BEIJING (AP) — Two subway trains have collided in heavy snow in Beijing, sending 515 people to the hospital, including 102 with broken bones. Authorities said Friday the accident occurred the previous evening in Beijing’s mountainous west on an above-ground portion of the sprawling subway system’s Changping line. They say slippery tracks prompted automatic braking on the leading train. A train following from behind was on a descending section and went into a skid and was unable to brake in time. Emergency medical personnel, police and transport authorities responded, and all passengers were evacuated by about 11 p.m. Twenty-five passengers were under observation and 67 remained hospitalized on Friday morning.

