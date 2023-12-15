A Georgia teacher is accused of threatening a student in a dispute over an Israeli flag

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a middle school teacher in Georgia was arrested after he threatened to cut off the head of a student who objected to an Israeli flag in his classroom. Benjamin Reese was taken into custody on Dec. 8 and released two days later. The Warner Robins Middle School teacher is charged with making terroristic threats and cruelty to children. A message to his school email address was not immediately returned. Houston County District Attorney William Kendall said no attorney was listed for him. The student told a sheriff’s investigator that when she objected to the flag, the teacher said he was Jewish and accused her of being antisemitic. Witnesses said he threatened her.

