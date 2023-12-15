California men charged with running drugs to Australia, New Zealand disguised as car parts, noodles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four California men have been charged with running a drug ring that sent hundreds of pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea disguised as shipments of everything from car parts to instant noodles. Federal prosecutors say Hoang Xuan Le of Tustin and Tri Cao Buinguyen of Garden Grove entered not guilty pleas Friday. Two other Southern California men are fugitives. Prosecutors contend that the men shipped drugs overseas hidden in commercial products. Investigators seized more than 1,600 pounds of methamphetamine and 200 pounds of cocaine. The men could face up to life in federal prison if convicted.

