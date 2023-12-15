Departing North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to misusing state vehicle, gets probation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for misusing a state-issued vehicle for personal activities. The plea and resulting 12 months of unsupervised probation happened in Wake County court Friday — the day that she resigned from the post she’s held for 15 years. The sentencing and resignation appear to complete a year in which Wood’s driving ultimately led to her departure as auditor. She pleaded guilty in March to misdemeanor hit-and-run after she ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car. Gov. Roy Cooper already picked Jessica Holmes to fill Wood’s term through 2024.

