‘General Hospital’ actors win supporting honors at 50th annual Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two “General Hospital” actors have won supporting honors at the Daytime Emmy Awards. The late Sonya Eddy won for her role as no-nonsense head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the venerable ABC show. She died last December at age 55 from an infection after surgery. Robert Gossett claimed the supporting actor trophy for his role as Marshall Ashford. He also won last year in the guest performer category for the same role. The 50th annual ceremony honoring talk shows and soap operas is the first major awards show to return since the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes ended. It was pushed back from its scheduled June date.

