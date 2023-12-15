Jets’ Solomon Thomas is driven by the memory of his sister and an ever-present call to help people
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Solomon Thomas was lost, stuck in a dark place mentally while desperately trying to overcome the anxiety, depression and sadness that gnawed at him. Thomas’ older sister Ella died by suicide in January 2018 at the age of 24 after dealing with her own mental health issues. Thomas grieved with his family, but those dire thoughts never left his mind until he started talking about them. The New York Jets defensive lineman has been working to end the stigma around mental health and is the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the second straight year.