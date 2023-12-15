Judge blocks Arkansas law that took away board’s ability to fire state corrections secretary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has blocked a law that took away the Board of Corrections’ authority over the state corrections secretary. The temporary restraining order was issued on Friday and is the latest in an escalating feud between the panel and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over the prison system. The board has argued that the law violates Arkansas’ constitution and a day earlier suspended the state’s corrections secretary. The order was issued the same day Attorney General Tim Griffin sued the board and accused it of violating the state’s open meetings law when it approved hiring an outside attorney.

