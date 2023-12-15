Man sentenced to up to life in prison for shooting deaths of retired couple on hiking trail

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 27-year-old man who was living in a tent in the woods in New Hampshire has been sentenced to up to life in prison in the fatal shooting deaths of a retired couple who had gone out for a walk. Logan Clegg asserted his innocence in court Friday and suggested police misconduct in his trial. The judge dismissed his claim. He called Clegg a “stone-cold, violent murderer” as he imposed the sentence requested by prosecutors of 50 years to life in prison each for the murders of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. The couple were killed in April 2022 while walking on a trail near their apartment in Concord, the state capital. A jury convicted Clegg in October.

