Moldova and Georgia celebrate as their aspirations for EU membership take crucial steps forward

LONDON (AP) — Moldova and Georgia celebrated after European Union leaders buoyed their aspirations to join the 27 member nation bloc by removing key hurdles on their long path toward membership. Lawmakers in both the Moldovan and Georgian parliaments waved EU flags and played the bloc’s anthem at the opening of their parliamentary sessions Friday. The celebrations came after EU leaders decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and grant candidacy status to Georgia in a surprise announcement on Thursday. EU leaders made the decision despite strong opposition from Hungary and the fact that Ukraine and Georgia are partially occupied by Russia which also has troops deployed in Moldova’s Transnistria region.

