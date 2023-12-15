NCAA, states seek to extend restraining order letting transfer athletes play through the spring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The NCAA and a coalition of states have jointly asked a federal court to extend a small window for multiple-transfer athletes to compete through at least the winter and spring semesters. The motion filed Friday seeks to extend a temporary restraining order barring the NCAA from enforcing a rule for those athletes who transfer multiple times. A federal judge in West Virginia had issued the order letting athletes compete in games for 14 days. The NCAA then said basketball players who compete during the two-week window would be using up a season of eligibility. Now, the two sides apparently are coming together to address the athletes’ desires.

