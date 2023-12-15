Tweet from US government injects confusion into Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election
By REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — U.S. diplomats have injected confusion into next year’s presidential election in Venezuela by applauding the purported inclination of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and other foes of the Venezuelan government to appeal their bans on running for office. A tweet on Friday from the U.S. government’s unit that oversees Venezuelan affairs applauded Machado’s “courage and willingness” to appeal the ban. She had repeatedly shown no willingness to file an appeal, and it was not immediately clear whether she had now filed a petition with Venezuela’s highest court. Two of her campaign advisers and a spokeswoman as well as a spokeswoman for the U.S. Venezuela Affairs Unit have not responded to requests for comment.