US returns to Greece 30 ancient artifacts worth $3.7 million, including marble statues

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The United States is returning to Greece 30 ancient artifacts, including marble statues, armor helmets and breastplates, found to have been illicitly removed from the country. The pieces were handed over to Greek officials in New York date back from as long as 4,700 years ago to the Middle Ages. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the “exquisite” works were collectively valued at $3.7 million, or about 3.39 million euros. The return follows two similar operations earlier this year, involving 29 antiquities, and last year, when 55 works were returned from New York.

