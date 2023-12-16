Black Ohio woman criminally charged after miscarriage underscores the perils of pregnancy post-Roe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Black Ohio woman who miscarried in her bathroom has been charged with abuse of a corpse. Thirty-three-year-old Brittany Watts, of Warren, awaits grand jury action. Her case has sparked a national firestorm over the plight of pregnant women, especially women of color, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Supporters have rallied around Watts and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump elevated her plight on X. Police say Watts tried to plunge the contents of her miscarriage and left the fetus stuck in the pipes. Her attorney says Watts is being demonized for a common natural occurrence.

