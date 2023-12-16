Skip to Content
AP National

Dodgers, Ohtani got creative with $700 million deal, but both sides still have some risk

By
Published 7:34 AM

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Once the intial shock wore off on the price tag of Shohei Ohtani’s record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, details about the contract emerged that were nearly as stunning. A total of $680 million — 97% of the money — was deferred until 2034-43 with no interest. The contract structure could benefit Ohtani and the franchise, but it comes with risk for both sides.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content