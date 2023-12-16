Man convicted in Arkansas graduation shooting gets 105 years in prison

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man accused of firing a gun into a crowd following a high school graduation ceremony in Arkansas, killing one and injuring four others. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that following a five-day trial in Garland County Circuit Court, the panel deliberated for less than an hour Friday before convicting 26-year-old Charles Johnson Jr. of the May 12, 2022, first-degree murder of 39-year-old Michael Jordan. The newspaper also reports jurors recommended a total of 105 years for Jordan’s death and four counts of first-degree battery for injuries to four others. Deputy Prosecutor Brock Price says Johnson walked toward a group outside the convention center that included Jordan and “fired into the crowd.”

