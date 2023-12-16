NFL bans Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from sideline for rest of regular season, AP sources say

Two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press the NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. One of the people said Saturday that DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline while the league is continuing its investigation. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t announced its decision.

