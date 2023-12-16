Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agencies have reported that President Vladimir Putin’s supporters have formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate. The nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters is mandatory under Russian election law for those running not on a party ticket. Independent candidates also need to gather at least 300,000 signatures in their support. The group that nominated Putin on Saturday included top officials from the ruling United Russia party, prominent Russian actors and singers, athletes and other public figures. Lawmakers in Russia have set the country’s 2024 presidential election for March 17. That moves the 71-year-old Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.

