Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after EU funding stalled

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Both Russia and Ukraine have reported dozens of attempted drone attacks in the past day. Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Ukrainian air defense had shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched overnight against 11 regions of the country. Russia also said Friday evening that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks, with Russian anti-aircraft units destroying 32 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean peninsula and six in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine. In Ukraine’s partially occupied southern Kherson region, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo reported on Telegram that at least 15 aerial targets had been downed. The attacks began hours after Hungary vetoed 50 billion euros of EU funding to Ukraine.

