Under the shadow of war in Gaza, Jesus’ traditional birthplace is gearing up for a subdued Christmas

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Bethlehem is gearing up for a subdued Christmas without the festive lights and customary Christmas tree towering over Manger Square. Officials in Jesus’ traditional birthplace have decided to forego celebrations due to the Israel-Hamas war. The cancellation of Christmas festivities, which typically draw thousands of visitors, is a severe blow to the town’s tourism-dependent economy. But the mayor and church leaders say joyous revelry is untenable at a time of immense suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. They say religious ceremonies, including Midnight Mass in the Church of the Nativity, will be held with a special emphasis on prayers for peace.

By JULIA FRANKEL and JALAL BWAITEL Associated Press

