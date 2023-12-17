How much gerrymandering is too much? In New York, the answer could make or break Dems’ House hopes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court just gave Democrats a chance to redraw the state’s congressional districts, a major victory as the party tries to flip seats in the state to win control of the U.S. House next year. Now the question is how far the state’s Democrat-dominated Legislature will try to push the boundaries in crucial battleground districts to give their party an advantage — and how far the courts will let them. The process will be closely watched for any sign of partisan gerrymandering, which is forbidden by state law. But experts say it’s unclear where the state’s highest court will land on determining what’s too partisan.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.