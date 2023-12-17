In Israel’s killing of 3 hostages, some see the same excessive force directed at Palestinians

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israelis were left stunned and speechless when three hostages held by Hamas were killed by Israeli forces in the middle of an active war zone, after they waved a white flag and screamed out in Hebrew apparently to show they did not pose a threat. For some, the incident was a shocking example of the ugliness of war, where a complex and dangerous battlefield is safe for no one and where rules of engagement appear to have been violated. But for critics, the incident underscores what they say is excessively violent conduct of Israel’s security apparatus against Palestinians. Except in this case, it cut short the lives of three Israelis trying desperately to save themselves.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.