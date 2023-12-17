Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, to lie in repose

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Monday. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, an Arizona native who served as an unwavering voice of moderate conservatism for more than two decades, died Dec. 1 at age 93. Her casket will be carried by Supreme Court police officers and honorary pallbearers to the court’s Great Hall, where it will be placed near a 1999 portrait of O’Connor. C-SPAN will broadcast a private ceremony held just before the hall is open to the public, and people can pay their respects from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.