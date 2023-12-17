What to stream this week: Bradley Cooper conducts, Lidia Bastianich cooks and Percy Jackson quests

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Bradley Cooper’s loving look at the life of Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro,” Percy Jackson finds out that Greek myths aren’t just a history lesson in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” and PBS celebrates chef Lidia Bastianich. x hosts “A Home for the Holidays” musical special on CBS, drawing attention to families and life-affirming stories of adoption through the foster care system, while artificial intelligence is at the heart of “The Creator,” Gareth Edwards’ visually dazzling sci-fi epic which begins streaming on Hulu starring John David Washington.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.