2022 federal elections in the US not tainted by foreign interference, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified U.S. government report says foreign hackers did not change vote totals or otherwise compromise the integrity of federal elections last year in the United States. The report does identify multiple instances in which hackers linked to Iran, China and Russia connected to election infrastructure, scanned state government websites and copied voter information. But it says there is no evidence that any of the cyber activity had any impact on the election or on the vote totals. The report was released by the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security.

