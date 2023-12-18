Attorneys for Kentucky woman seeking abortion withdraw lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for a Kentucky woman who filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion have withdrawn the lawsuit after the woman learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity. Last week, they learned that the woman’s embryo no longer has cardiac activity. In a court filing Sunday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky told a judge they will “voluntarily dismiss” the lawsuit filed on Dec. 8. The lawsuit had sought class-action status. The case was filed on behalf of an anonymous woman who was about eight weeks pregnant. Last week, just a few days after the suit was filed, lawyers sent notice that the embryo no longer had a heartbeat.

