Austin heads to Israel as US urges transition to a more targeted approach in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza. His visit on Monday is the latest test of whether the U.S. can leverage its unwavering support for the offensive to blunt its devastating impact on Palestinian civilians. The 10-week-old war against Hamas has killed over 18,700 Palestinians and transformed much of northern Gaza into a moonscape. France, the U.K. and Germany, some of Israel’s closest allies, joined global calls for a cease-fire over the weekend. Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with Hamas on releasing more hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted Israel will keep fighting until it crushes Hamas and returns all the captives.

By MELANIE LIDMAN and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

