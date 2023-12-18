C.J. Nitkowski joins Braves as TV analyst, allowing Jeff Francoeur to spent more time at home

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have hired Rangers analyst C.J. Nitkowski to serve on their main television broadcast team, allowing Jeff Francoeur to spend more time with his family. Bally Sports and the Braves made the announcement Monday. Nitkowski pitched for the Braves in 2004 and still lives in suburban Atlanta. He will now serve as play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin’s primary analyst. Francoeur and Hall of Famer Tom Glavine are expected to fill the analyst role for at least 20 games next season. Nitkowski has served as Texas’ television analyst since 2017 as well as working on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio.

