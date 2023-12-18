FDA finds ‘extremely high’ lead levels in cinnamon at Ecuador plant that made tainted fruit pouches

U.S. food inspectors found “extremely high” lead levels in cinnamon at a plant in Ecuador that made applesauce pouches tainted with the metal. The recalled pouches have been linked to dozens of illnesses in U.S. kids. The cinnamon samples contained lead levels more than 2,000 times higher than a maximum level proposed by the Food and Drug Administration. At least 125 children may have been sickened by lead poisoning after consuming the WanaBana pouches and other brands sold at the Dollar Tree stores and elsewhere. The FDA said Monday the agency is continuing to investigate.

