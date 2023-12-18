Hornets’ Miles Bridges denied access to Canada for NBA game due to legal problems, AP source says
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been denied entrance to Canada due to his past legal problems and will not be available to play Monday night in Toronto against the Raptors, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person said Bridges was turned away at the border. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly on the matter. Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of them.