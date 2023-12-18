‘Max Payne’ and ‘Rescue Me’ actor James McCaffrey dies at 65

NEW YORK (AP) — James McCaffrey, who voiced “Max Payne” in the popular video game franchise and also starred in television shows including “Rescue Me,” has died. He was 65. McCaffrey’s talent agent David Elliot confirmed Monday that the New York native passed away Sunday surrounded by family and friends. His wife, actor Rochelle Bostrom, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at home in Larchmont, New York, following a battle with cancer. McCaffrey had a 35-year career in television and film that also included roles in the television shows “Blue Bloods” and “Suits.”

