North Korea’s Kim threatens ‘more offensive actions’ against US after watching powerful missile test
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has vowed “more offensive actions” to repel what he called U.S.-led threats after watching the third test of his country’s most advanced long-range missile. The Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that North Korea test-launched the solid-fueled Hwasong-18 missile designed to strike the mainland U.S. Its built-in solid propellant makes it harder for outsiders to detect its launches than liquid-fueled missiles. Kim’s statement suggests he is confidant in his growing missile arsenal and will likely continue weapons testing activities ahead of next year’s presidential election in the United States.