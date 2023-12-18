San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding cease-fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco prosecutors have begun charging 80 protesters who last month snarled traffic for hours on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge while demanding a cease-fire in Gaza. Hundreds of demonstrators held a news conference outside the court before the arraignments of those charged began. Seventeen people appeared in court on Monday to face charges such as false imprisonment, refusing to comply with a peace officer, unlawful public assembly, and more. Their arraignments were continued to February. About 200 protesters had participated in the demonstration in November, which came as President Joe Biden and other world leaders participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

