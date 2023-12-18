US closes 2 rail crossings in Texas so agents can help process migrants
By VALERIE GONZALEZ and PAUL J. WEBER
McALLEN, Texas
The U.S. government has shut down railroad crossing operations in two busy Texas border towns. U.S. Customs and Border Protection starting Monday temporarily suspended operations at El Paso and Eagle Pass. The agency said officers will be dedicated officers to helping process migrants. Union Pacific said the two closed rail crossings in Texas account for 45% of its cross-border business and urged the government to reopen the locations immediately. At the same time, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing to sign a new law that would give police sweeping new powers to arrest migrants on illegal entry and empower local judges to order them to leave the country.