Detroit officer accused of punching 71-year-old man is charged with manslaughter following his death

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 71-year-old man who fell to the ground after he was punched in the face. Daryl Vance of Detroit died in September after three weeks in a hospital. The prosecutor’s office says Vance was punched during a “verbal confrontation” with a 29-year-old officer outside a bowling alley on Sept. 1. Vance fell to the ground and hit his head. The on-duty officer was responding to a call that Vance was being disorderly. The officer is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

