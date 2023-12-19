Ex-gang leader seeking release from Las Vegas jail ahead of trial in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with murder in the killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas is seeking to be released to house arrest ahead of his trial in June. A Nevada judge on Tuesday set a Jan. 2 hearing on the request by Duane “Keffe D” Davis. His court-appointed attorneys say the 60-year-old Davis is in poor health, poses no danger to the community and won’t flee to avoid prosecution. Davis has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed without bail. He says his own descriptions in recent years of orchestrating the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur 27 years ago were done “for entertainment purposes and to make money.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.