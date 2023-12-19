Putin ratchets up military pressure on Ukraine as he expects Western support for Kyiv to dwindle

After blunting Ukraine’s counteroffensive from the summer, Russia is building up its resources for a new stage of the war over the winter, which could involve trying to extend its gains in the east and deal significant blows to the country’s vital infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be hoping that relentless military pressure, combined with changing Western political dynamics and a global focus on the Israeli-Hamas war, will drain support for Ukraine in the nearly 2-year-old war and force Kyiv to yield to Moscow’s demands. Amid signs of fraying Western support, Russia has stepped up its pressure on Ukrainian forces on several parts of the more than 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.

