Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina kicks off election campaign amid an opposition boycott

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formally kicked off her ruling Awami League party’s campaign amid an election boycott by the country’s main opposition party. Addressing a massive rally in the northeastern city of Sylhet, Hasina strongly criticized the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for refusing to participate in the Jan. 7 general election. The United News of Bangladesh agency reported that Hasina joined the country’s railway minister in blaming the opposition for a fire on a passenger train that killed four people Tuesday. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party urged citizens on Wednesday to join a non-cooperation movement against the government by refusing to pay taxes or to take part in holding the election.

