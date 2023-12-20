Biden needs a new approach to Black voters based on Georgia and Michigan, group of strategists says

ATLANTA (AP) — Some top Democrats are worried that a dip in Black voter turnout, along with other challenges, could doom President Joe Biden and his party in 2024. A group of Democrats is offering a new analysis of the most recent campaigns in Georgia and Michigan. They say Democratic power players need to think and spend money in new ways. Biden has long depended on Black voters, first as a Delaware senator and most notably in the 2020 South Carolina primary, which delivered him a decisive win that led much of the Democratic field to consolidate behind him.

