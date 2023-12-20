Italian prosecutor acknowledges stalking threat against murdered woman may have been underestimated

MILAN (AP) — An Italian prosecutor has acknowledged that a stalking threat to a 26-year-old pregnant woman found stabbed to death in her home may have been underestimated by authorities who failed to take action against the man now suspected of killing her. Prosecutor Marco Martani said Vanessa Ballan had filed a complaint against the suspect, Bujar Fandaj, but that there was not enough evidence to put him in protective custody and the threats appeared to stop. As a result the case was labeled “not urgent,” which Martani acknowledged “has turned out to be unfounded.” She was found dead in her home Tuesday, having been stabbed at least seven times. Fandaj was arrested later that day.

