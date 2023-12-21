4 Indian soldiers killed and 3 wounded in an ambush by rebels in disputed Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — Four Indian soldiers have been killed and three others wounded in an ambush by militants fighting against New Delhi’s rule in disputed Kashmir. The Indian military said militants fired at two army vehicles in southern Poonch district late afternoon on Thursday. The area is close to the highly militarized line of control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan. Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal, an Indian army spokesman, said soldiers retaliated to the fire and a search operation continued in the area.

