France’s president is accused of siding with Depardieu as actor faces sexual misconduct allegations
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Women’s rights activists are criticizing French President Emmanuel Macron for appearing to side with actor Gérard Depardieu by saying the film star who is facing sexual misconduct allegations “makes France proud.” Speaking on TV channel France 5, Macron described himself as a “big admirer” of a “great actor.” Macron’s comments came after a new documentary this month said 16 women have accused Depardieu of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them. Asked about the accusations, Macron said he believed in the presumption of innocence and “you will never see me participate in a manhunt.” One women’s group called the comments “one more confirmation that, definitively, Emmanuel Macron doesn’t live in the same world as us.”