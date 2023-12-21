Man accused of texting death threats to Ramaswamy faces similar charges involving 2 more candidates
By KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who was released from jail after he was accused of sending text messages threatening to kill a presidential candidate now faces two more charges that he threatened different candidates. Thirty-year-old Tyler Anderson was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on three counts of sending a threat using interstate commerce. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 5. A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer. The U.S. Attorney’s office did not name the candidates. Spokespeople for Republican candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie have thanked law enforcement officials for addressing the texted threats.