Need last-minute gifts? Presidential hopefuls offer ornaments, gift wrap — and Trump mug shot merch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Presidential campaigns are hoping that an onslaught of themed merchandise will keep their message out under the Christmas tree. Online stores from Republicans, Democrats and independent candidates vying for the presidency in 2024 offer all kinds of branded holiday-themed merchandise, from ornaments and stockings to be hung by the chimney with care. Want to double down on your politically themed holiday gift giving? You can wrap up your campaign shirt, poster or mug in some campaign-specific paper. There’s also a novel take on the holiday theme: various items bearing the mug shot of former President Donald Trump, taken during his booking on Georgia charges related to interference in the 2020 election.

