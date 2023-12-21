Ohio governor visits hospitals, talks to families as decision on gender-affirming care ban looms

BEXLEY, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been visiting hospitals and speaking with families helped and harmed by gender-affirming care as he decides what action to take on legislation preventing minors from obtaining such treatments. The Republican told The Associated Press in a year-end interview Thursday that he’s trying to learn as much as he can to make a good decision. DeWine has until Dec. 29 to decide if he’ll veto the bill, which also includes a prohibition on transgender students playing girls’ and women’s sports. The governor visited children’s hospitals in Akron, Cincinnati and Columbus to study the issue.

