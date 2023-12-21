Pacific storm that unleashed flooding barreling down on southeastern California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A Pacific storm that pounded California’s coastal areas and stranded motorists is poised to pounce on the southeastern area of the state through Friday. The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms will bring flood threats to a sweeping area extending from San Diego into the Mojave Desert and even into parts of Arizona. The rain comes as millions of Californians scramble to finish their holiday shopping or prepare to head out onto holiday highways. On Thursday, motorists were stranded in their vehicles on flooded roadways northwest of Los Angeles and had to be rescued. Oxnard got more rain in an hour than it usually sees all month. However, no serious damage or injuries were reported.

By EUGENE GARCIA and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press

