Top US officials to visit Mexico for border talks as immigration negotiations with Congress continue
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and MARK STEVENSON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations over how to control migration at the U.S. border with Mexico aren’t just heating up on Capitol Hill. They’re also taking place between U.S. and Mexican officials as an influx of migrants strains enforcement efforts. Top U.S. officials are expected to visit Mexico soon to continue the conversation. Two rail crossings between the countries were closed earlier this week when U.S. officials said personnel needed to be redeployed to handle migrants who were illegally crossing the border. Mexican companies said the decision is hampering trade and called for the crossings to be reopened.