Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden joined first lady Jill Biden, for a Christmas season visit to Children’s National Hospital in Washington to meet with patients and their families. The first lady read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to children while Biden waved and flashed smiles to the young patients and their family members. The Friday visit continued an 81-year annual tradition dating to Bess Truman of first ladies bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden has joined his wife at Children’s National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

